Six boys from the Baltimore Chesed League, housed at Suburban Orthodox Congregation, partnered with CHANA, Baltimore’s Jewish organization to aid victims of domestic abuse, on a clothing drive at the Park Heights JCC on Feb. 18. With a self-made handwritten sign, the boys directed cars to the donation bin and then helped remove the bags of clothing from the donors’ cars. All proceeds, 45 bags of clothing, enough to fill a U-Haul truck, went directly to CHANA.