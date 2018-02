Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School’s “The Addams Family” cast danced and sang their way into audience members’ hearts at three sold-out performances on Feb. 15, 18, and 20. Things got a little weird for this “everyday, normal family when Wednesday Addams invited her boyfriend’s family, the very respectable Beinekes, over for dinner to meet her family and find out what it means to be an Addams.”