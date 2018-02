The Baltimore Jewish Council, along with its partners in the Maryland State Conference NAACP and the Maryland House of Delegates, testified in support of hate crime legislation in Annapolis on Feb. 20. From left: BJC director of government relations Sarah Mersky, State Conference NAACP president Gerald Stansbury, political action committee chairman for State Conference NAACP Rev. Kobi Little, Del. Mark Chang, Del. Charles E. Syndor III and BJC executive director Howard Libit.