Remembering to Forget Parshat Tetzaveh

This Shabbat is Shabbat Zachor. Shabbat Zachor comes the Saturday before Purim in preparation for reading the Megillah, where we learn about Haman, a descendant of the Amalekites. The first word of this week’s special maftir aliyah is “zachor,” meaning “remember.” This passage from Devarim recalls the Amalekites, who attacked the Israelites while they were wandering in the desert. The Amalekites’ cowardly strategy was to slaughter those among the Jews “who lagged behind,” such as elders, children and people with disabilities. After God tells us to remember what the Amalekites did to us, God then commands that we blot out the name of the Amalekites to obliterate their memory. But, to make things more confusing, the maftir concludes, “lo tishkach — do not forget.” This presents a paradox: Is it possible to remember and forget simultaneously?

Perhaps the Torah is telling us that sometimes we need to remember in order to forget. We are instructed to remember the evil acts of the Amalekites and the suffering they caused and at the same time forget the very people who perpetrated those acts. In remembering, we are able to grieve our losses and pledge to fight evil in the future. But, actively forgetting also helps us have some power over our history. In the 21st century, we think of the Holocaust and Hitler’s annihilation of 6 million Jews as the ultimate evil. He is a villain of our recent past, and we try to erase him from our memories, often saying “Ymach shemo — may his name be obliterated,” which is one of the strongest curses in the Hebrew language. On the other hand, we honor the memory of his victims by remembering them so that they are not the ones who are forgotten and pledge to make sure a holocaust does not happen again.

Of course, it is important to learn about our past and where we came from, but we have to strike a balance between learning from our history and being prisoners of our memories. Sometimes we have to remember to forget in order to leave our past behind us and productively move forward. In my experience, I take this to mean that we should neither hold a grudge against the people in our lives who we love nor forget that they ever existed. We should be able to forgive them, even though on some level we will always have the pain of what they did to us. Nevertheless, we have to, as the Torah teaches, “choose life.” Will being mad at someone forever make you happy? This is how I interpret the idea of remembering to forget.

Sarah Merwin is a seventh-grade student at Krieger Schechter Day School.