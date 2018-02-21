On February 17, 2018, Chester Silverman, beloved husband of the late Gloria Silverman (nee Dachslager); dear companion of Florence Rogow; devoted father of Shelley Poulos, Bruce (Rose) Silverman and the late Alan Silverman (Antonio Pascual); adored brother of Jacqueline Gilden; loving son of the late Benjamin and Blanche Silverman; cherished grandfather of Andrew Poulos, Stefanie Hopkins-Poulos, Cassandra, Christine, Grace and Rachel Silverman; loving great-grandfather of Kaelah, Marabel, Lucie, Neve and Elizabeth. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, March 2, at 10 a.m. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to MCVET, 301 N. High St., Baltimore, MD 21202, (mcvet.org). The family will be receiving at 1726 Reisterstown Road (Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton), Baltimore, MD 21208, Friday only.