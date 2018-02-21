Naomi Bessye Biron Cohen, age 100, beloved wife of the late Jerome Bernard Cohen; mother of Dr. Howard (Arlene) Cohen, Jack (Barbara) Cohen of Kennett Square, Pa. and Maxine Cohen (Myron Oppenheimer); loving daughter of the late Anna Sarah Hendler and Jacob Saul Biron of Washington, D.C. Sister of Bernice Schlossberg and the late Jean Fine; cherished grandmother of Amee (Kevin) Cookler, Richard (Sophie) Cohen, Wendi (Ryan) Katz, Melanie Cohen (fiancé Steve Lichter), Christopher (Meredith) Datz, Lauren (Mick) Holl, Laine (Craig) Gassman, Cory (Julie Cohen) Oppenheimer and 11 great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, February 25, at 11 a.m. Interment at Greater Baltimore Lodge Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or Levindale Auxiliary, 2434 West Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 725 Mount Wilson Lane (North Oaks), Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday and Monday.