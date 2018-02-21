On February 20, 2018, Lorraine S. Schlossberg (nee Rosenthal), beloved wife of the late Bernard H. Schlossberg; devoted mother of Mark (Kari) Schlossberg, David (Vanessa) Schlossberg and the late Howard Schlossberg; loving sister of Marjorie (late Jack) Edelstein; cherished grandmother of Steven (Lauren) Schlossberg, Jessica Thompson, Andrew Schlossberg (fiance Rachel Ruder) and Allison Schlossberg; dear great-grandmother of Elizabeth and Hailey Schlossberg; adored daughter of the late Dora and Reuben Rosenthal. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, February 23, at noon. Interment at Liberty Park of Shaarei Zion Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 26 Beecham Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117.