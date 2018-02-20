On February 19, 2018, Shirley T. Goren (nee Brilliant), beloved wife of Harvey Goren; cherished sister of Mark Brilliant, Edward (Christine) Brilliant and Charles (Robyn) Brilliant; dear sister-in-law of the late Lloyd Goren; devoted daughter of the late Sidney and Dorothy Brilliant; loving aunt of Jay, Justin, Daniel and Lindsey Brilliant; cherished daughter-in-law of the late Samuel and Ann Goren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, February 22, at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to National MS Society, Greater DC-MD Chapter, 1800 M St. NW, Suite 750 South, Washington, DC 20006. In mourning at 6350 Red Cedar Place, #210, Baltimore, MD 21209.