On February 19, 2018, Marvin Keyser, beloved husband of Betty Jacobs-Keyser (nee Kessler) and the late Phyllis C. Keyser (nee Greenberg); devoted father of Karen Keyser Schwartzman (Mark Schwartzman) and Aline (Moti) Chauin; dear stepfather of Marc (Sandy) Jacobs and Dawn Jacobs Zimmerman (Richard Zimmerman); cherished brother of Sheldon (Ann) Keyser, Helen (Phillip) Fleischer and the late Phyllis E. Keyser and Doris Keyser; loving son of the late Isadore M. and Lena Keyser; adored grandfather of Rikki, Ettie and Tsahi Chauin; dear stepgrandfather of Dana (Ki) Rummery, Chad Zimmerman, Allyson Jacobs and Drew (Christine) Jacobs; dear great-grandfather of Rukia Rummery, Cosette Rummery and Aiden Jacobs. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, February 19, at 4 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ner Tamid, 6214 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Sharon Stadd, 1 Regalia Court, Apt. B, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Jewish Caring Network, 122 Slade Ave., Suite 100A, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 6507 Shelrick Place, Baltimore, MD 21209.