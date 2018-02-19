On February 15, 2018, Herman E. Resnick, beloved husband of DeVera Resnick (nee Maggid); cherished father of Brenda (Matthew) Kohn, Susan (Philip) Block and Glenn (Kathleen) Resnick; devoted brother of the late Edna Brooks, Martin Resnick, Dena Golberg and Leonard Resnick; dear son of the late Mollie and Abraham Resnick; loving grandfather of Melissa Block, Mallory Kohn, Aidan Resnick, Danny Resnick and Lilly Resnick. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, February 18, at 9 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company, 40 East Sudbrook Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 8314 Burning Wood Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, with evening services at 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and morning services at 7:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.