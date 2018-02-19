On February 15, 2018, Wilma Margaret Ehrlich, loving wife of the late Toby Ehrlich; beloved mother of Dr. David Ehrlich and the late Judith Honafous; dear mother-in-law of Laurel Ehrlich and Richard Honafous; adored grandmother of Jesse, Richard and wife Dawn Bent; cherished great-grandmother of James, Natalie and Jaquelyn Bent; adored daughter of the late Joseph and Elsie Bischan. After retiring with more than 20 years with the Social Security Administration, Wilma’s knitting produced hundreds of blankets donated to area hospital neonatal care units. She and her late husband Toby were devout supporters of the Maryland Center for Public Broadcasting offering more than 20 years of volunteer services. Funeral services and interment will be held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road on Thursday, March 1, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be sent to Maryland Public Television, 11767 Owings Mills Blvd., Owings Mills, MD 21117 or American Lung Association, 211 E. Lombard St., #260, Baltimore, MD 21202.