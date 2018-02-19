On February 18, 2018, Miriam Silverman (nee Wolkovsky), age 100, beloved wife of the late Rubin Silverman; devoted mother of Lawrence (Marsha) Silverman and Dennis (Rita) Silverman; loving daughter of the late Samuel and Lena Wolkovsky; dear sister of the late Belle Calloway, Faye Lee and Gladys Siegel; cherished grandmother of Janice Silverman and Robyn (Michael) Thompson; adored great-grandmother of Alex, Andrew and Joshua Mendez and Nicole and Hailey Thompson. Interment Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at Sol Levinson & Bros., Monday from 7-9 p.m. In mourning Tuesday afternoon and evening. Please check back for updated details regarding the location.