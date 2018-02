On February 16, 2018, Howard Siegel, beloved husband of the late Alayne “Elky” Siegel (nee Weinstein); devoted father of Irv Siegel and Harvey Siegel; dear son of the late Geraldine and Henry Siegel. Funeral services and interment will be held at Chofetz Chaim Cemetery, Rosedale on Monday, February 19, at 3:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Elephant Sanctuary In Tennessee, P.O. Box 393, Hohenwald, TN 38462.