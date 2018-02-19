On February 18, 2018, Robert Hyman, loving father of Pamm (Richard) Peterson, Alan Hyman (Frances Gaberini) and Cindy (David) Schnitzer; adored brother of Jon Hyman, Richard Hyman and Joan Sereboff; devoted grandfather of Hynda Renee Peterson, Amy (David) Levitt, Rebecca Peterson, Matt Peterson, Austin, Griffin and Cooper Schnitzer; cherished great-grandfather of Leah May Levitt. Funeral services and interment will be held at Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Monday, February 19, at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers.