On February 18, 2018, Asya Ginzburg (nee Seri), beloved wife of Samuil Ginzburg; loving mother of Irina (Naum) Feinstein; loving grandmother of Alex (Regina) Feinstein; adored great-grandmother of Samantha Feinstein. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, February 19 at 3 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, N. Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. The family will be receiving at Silk Road, 1004 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.