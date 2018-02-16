On February 15, 2018, Milton Schwartz, devoted husband of the late Millie Schwartz (nee Weinblatt) and the late Phyllis Schwartz (nee Ginsberg); cherished father of Lynn Meier, David (Susan) Schwartz; beloved stepfather of Richard (Barbara) Zippin, Jill Bryan and the late Nina Healey; loving brother of Marvin (Temmy) Schwartz and Dr. Mayer (Alice) Schwartz; loving son of the late Norton and Kate Schwartz; adored grandfather of Andrea (Gidon) Margolin, Mitchell (Kristina) Meier, Emily (Aaron) Dmiszewicki, Carl Schwartz, Aaron (Liat) Zippin, Brian (Brittany) Zippin, Paul Bryan, Liz Bryan, Lauren (Kevin) Albaum and Becca Healey; devoted great-grandfather of Ethan Margolin, Reese Meier, Aviva, Yaffa and Zivia Zippin and Nina Healey. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, February 18, at 2 p.m. Interment at Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 23 Stonehenge Circle, #7, Baltimore, MD 21208.