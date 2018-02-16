On February 15, 2018, Nadine Fern Johnpoll, cherished daughter of Lila and the late Melvin Johnpoll; loving sister of Claude (late Phyllis Sue) Johnpoll; adored aunt of Jennifer Johnpoll (Michael Fisher), Michael Johnpoll, Sara Johnpoll and the late Erin Johnpoll; beloved great-aunt of Dorian, Malachai and Eshiva Johnpoll. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, Md. on Monday, February 19, at 10:30 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.