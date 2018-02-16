On February 14, 2018, Raymond Paul, beloved son of the late Samuel and Minnie Paul, beloved husband of Marianne Paul (nee Mueller); loving father of Sharon Paul, Douglas Paul, Ronald Paul, Susan Clemons, Robert Mettam and Michelle Rosenberg; adored brother of Sherry (Morrie) Hodes and the late Mildred Martha Paul, Annette (late Bill) Levinson, Leonard (late Lois) Paul, Jack Paul, Sylvia (Richard) Holiday, the late Daniel (late Florence) Paul, the late Edith (late Leon) Paul, Marian (late Sidney) Hersh, Melvin Paul and Solomon (Rosa) Paul; loving grandfather of Ashley Paul, Ryan Paul, Matthew Paul, Jason Clemons, Rob Clemons and Christopher Clemons, Andrea Mettam and Katie Mettam; cherished great-grandfather of Luke and Lorie Clemons. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, February 18, at 1 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. No flowers please. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. The family will be receiving at 502 Sunwood Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136 following the interment.