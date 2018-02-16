On February 14, 2018, William Lowe, beloved husband of the late Elise Lowe (nee Cohen); devoted brother of the late Jack Lytle; dear brother-in-law of Arthur S. Cohen (Carol Simon); loving uncle of Benjamin Lipkowitz; also survived by his caregivers Brenda Hackett, Veronica Cunningham and Natasha Barrett. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown on Sunday, February 18, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at 31 Stone Pine Court (Cobblestone), Baltimore, MD 21208.