On February 14, 2018, William Lowe, beloved husband of the late Elise Lowe (nee Cohen); devoted brother of the late Jack Lytle; dear brother-in-law of Arthur S. Cohen (Carol Simon); loving uncle of Benjamin Lipkowitz; also survived by his caregivers Brenda Hackett, Veronica Cunningham and Natasha Barrett. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown on Sunday, February 18, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at 31 Stone Pine Court (Cobblestone), Baltimore, MD 21208.
Leave a Reply