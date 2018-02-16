On February 16, 2018, Shamsi Bentowbin, beloved wife of Yahya Shoub; devoted mother of Rabbi Shlomo Shoub, Yeshua Shoub, Feri Sutton, Shoshana Iny, Rachamin Shoub, Farbia Ashkenazi and Devorah Taban; dear sister of Hamdam Bentowbin; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, February 16, at 9:30 a.m. Interment Moetzet Datit Cemetery, Ashkelon, Israel. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 3407 Olympia Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.