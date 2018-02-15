Creig Northrop Team Changes Name to Northrop Realty

The Creig Northrop Team recently changed its name to Northrop Realty, a full-service brokerage that is part of the Long & Foster Real Estate family of companies. Northrop Realty will currently serve Maryland and Washington, D.C., and it will be led by local real estate luminaries Creig and Carla Northrop. The transition from real estate team to brokerage will allow the company, its employees and each of its agents to achieve new levels of growth.

Northrop Realty will now be able to open additional offices, serving a broader geographic population to assist them in achieving their real estate goals. Transitioning to a brokerage also allows its agents greater personal growth and success, as they will be able to build their own teams within the structure, support and safety of Northrop Realty, creating vast opportunity for expanding their brands and their own businesses.

“I began our team with a vision to be the best in the industry, and now we are at a point where growth is needed,” said Creig Northrop, who was recently elected to the Luxury Real Estate Board of Regents. “By moving forward from our position as the No. 1 real estate sales team in the nation to Northrop Realty, we are allowing our agents and their teams to grow with us, which I am thrilled to be able to facilitate. We’re a family business, so it gives me great pleasure to be planting the seeds for the next generation of real estate leaders.”

Northrop Realty will operate in partnership with Long & Foster Real Estate. The Creig Northrop Team has been part of Long & Foster for many years, and Creig Northrop gives great credit to Long & Foster and the leadership team there for contributing to the success his team has already achieved.

“Helping our agents build their real estate businesses is at the center of our culture at Long & Foster. Our agent-first approach enabled Creig not only to build his successful team, but also to now establish a full-service brokerage as a member of the Long & Foster companies,” said Jeffrey S. Detwiler, CEO and president of The Long & Foster Companies, parent company of Long & Foster Real Estate. “We look forward to working with Creig, Carla and their entire team to grow Northrop Realty.”

Northrop Realty’s unique culture of nurturing and coaching agents and staff will expand to include a formal training program, NorthropU. The program will be led by Creig Northrop and will operate in partnership with the Frederick Academy of Real Estate, an accredited leader in pre-licensing and continuing education. Offerings including team-building courses, accountability training and sales training will also be made available. Classes will include, but are not limited to, The CEO Mindset, Setting Up an LLC or S-Corp, Salesforce Lightning and Listing Lead Conversion classes.

“I’m looking forward to more formally sharing the experiences I’ve gained throughout my career to help other agents achieve great success. Nowhere else do agents and staff get as much support, coaching and education as they do with us, and I’m thrilled to provide this additional channel to continue to nurture our team,” continued Northrop.