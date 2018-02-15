Florida Rabbi: ‘We’re Still Trying to Piece it Together’

Rabbi Bradd Boxman, formerly of Har Sinai in Owings Mills, was driving by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with his daughter and grandson when he heard the news about the shooting that would claim at least 17 lives in Parkland, Fla.

“We were literally right by the school when we got the first text that something was going down,” Boxman told the JT on Feb 15. “I immediately dropped off my family and ran back to the synagogue to create a command-control center. We reached out to every single family in our congregation who we knew had a kid there. It was a large, large list.”

Boxman’s Reform congregation, Kol Tikvah, has since become community grieving center as Parkland tries to sort out the harrowing events of Feb. 14. A three-and-a-half hour long healing session was held at the synagogue the same night of the shooting.

The gunman, later identified as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was armed with a semiautomatic rifle. As of Wednesday night, the New York Times reported that 17 people were in the hospital with injuries suffered from the violent incident. Of the 17 people killed, Boxman says three of the fatalities were linked to his synagogue.

“A number of others are injured or recovering from wounds,” Boxman said. “It’s been horrendous, we’re still trying to piece it together. There’s no school, so we’ve had our synagogue open and it’s full of teens and mental health professionals who are working with them.”

Kol Tikvah is less than a half-mile from the high school and Boxman says the effects of the shooting have left a profound mark on the community.

“Parents are coming in here hysterically crying,” the rabbi said. “Even if they didn’t directly lose someone, their kids are now petrified to go out or even go to the bathroom by themselves. The aftershocks are beyond anything you can imagine, from the point of view that it’s not just that people lost lives, [students] saw dead bodies on the ground. These were their friends and fellow students. The pain and sorrow is beyond words.”

Kol Tikvah will be hosting a community healing and comfort service Friday. As far as where Parkland goes from here, Boxman called it a “day-by-day kind of thing.”

“I think the synagogue can be a magnet for people to come and know that it’s a safe place where they can cry or have a shoulder to lean on,” Boxman said. “We have mental health professionals that we’ve brought in who are teaming with members of the congregation and they’re meeting right now in small groups with kids. It’s going to be a long process.”

abelt@midatlanticmedia.com