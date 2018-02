On February 14, 2018, Marcelle Reiser (nee Suls), loving wife of the late Irving Reiser; adored sister of the late Elaine Getz, Leonard Suls, Harold Suls and Evelyn Weinberger; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, February 18, at noon. Interment at Anshe Emunah (Aitz Chaim) Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers.