On February 13, 2018, Deborah Lee Kramer (nee Nussbaum), beloved wife of Richard Edward Kramer; cherished mother of Faye Rivkin (Marcos Vera) and the late Richard Rivkin (Brandy Zimmerman Rivkin); devoted daughter of the late Jacob and Fay Nussbaum; loving grandmother of Briana Coghill, Alanna Rivkin, Ashlyn Rivkin and Avery Rivkin. A graduate of the Sinai Hospital School of Nursing, Deborah was a longtime nurse, followed by a successful second career as a Mary Kay Sales Consultant. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, February 18, at 11 a.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Crohns & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007. In mourning at 4236 Elsa Terrace, Baltimore, MD 21211. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, beginning at 4 p.m. with services at 7 p.m.