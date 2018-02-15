On February 13, 2018, Mark Bernard Levinger, beloved husband of Mickey Levinger (nee Kardon); devoted father of Alex (Hagar) Levinger, Ben (Alicia) Levinger, Jeremy Levinger and Zack Levinger (fiancee Jen Berg); loving brother of Richard (Sue) Levinger and David (Lynn) Levinger; cherished son of the late William and Charlotte Levinger; adored grandfather of Gabriella, Corinne, Julian, Desmond and Oren Levinger. Funeral services will be held at Temple Beth Shalom, Arnold Md. on Friday, February 16, at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Annapolis, Md. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave., 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851, or Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202, or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 1 Admiral Road, Severna Park, MD 21146.