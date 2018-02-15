On February 13, 2018, Gunther Wertheimer, devoted husband of Joan Wertheimer (nee Tonkonogy); loving father of Debra Wertheimer (late James Keogh), Susan Wertheimer David (Alexander David), Samuel Wertheimer (Pamela Rosenthal) and Pelle Wertheimer (Joseph Greenwald); dear brother of the late Irene Rosen; adored grandfather of Sarah Keogh (Jonathan Cooper), Rachel David, Joshua Keogh (Meredith Mitchell), Toby David, Mira David (Jack Murphy), Molly Keogh (Ryan Feeley), Noah Wertheimer, Rebecca Wertheimer, Jacob Greenwald and Eli Greenwald; cherished great-grandfather of Ben Cooper, Emma Cooper, Henry Feeley, Jonah Keogh and James Feeley; dear son of the late Toni and Leopold Wertheimer. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, February 15, at noon. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Enoch Pratt Free Library, Department Of Institutional Advancement, 400 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201. The family will be receiving at Edenwald, 800 Southerly Road, Towson, MD 21286, Thursday, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. The family will receive Friday at 1903 South Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.