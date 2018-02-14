Fragments of the Tablets Parshat Terumah

In Parshat Terumah we begin the Torah’s extended description of the Mishkan (Tabernacle). In the coming weeks we will read of the detailed construction plans, the vessels that were used in the Mishkan, the priestly garments and the procedures for traveling with the Mishkan through the desert.

One of the most prominent features of the Mishkan — and the first element that Moshe is commanded to build — is the Aron, the Ark. We read the function of the Ark: “You shall deposit in the Ark the Tablets of testimony which I will give to you” (Exodus 25:16).

Interestingly, the Talmud (Brava Batra 14b) records the opinion of Rav Yosef that in addition to the Tablets containing the Ten Commandments, the Ark also housed the fragments of the original tablets that Moshe had broken in anger upon witnessing the Israelites worshipping the golden calf.

The fact that the Ark contained not only the Tables with the Ten Commandments, but also the broken pieces of the first set of tablets comes to teach a crucial lesson: In our own lives and practice, we must be able to relate to both items and what they represent.

The complete tablets (luchot) represent the depth and beauty of Torah in all its manifestations, including the intricate details of Halachah (Jewish law), the excitement of learning a complicated section of the Talmud and the full weight of life dedicated to Torah and mitzvot. The luchot also represents individuals who are “whole” or “complete,” people whom we consider to be our peers and role models in living a Jewish life.

But relating to the luchot alone is not enough. We must also be able to relate to the fragments. The fragments represent the challenging elements of Judaism and Jewish practice. They also represent individuals who are not fully engaged in Jewish life and practice. Included in this is the ability to relate and to empathize with people who are physically or spiritually broken.

Our community does a wonderful job of relating to the luchot but often falls short in relating to the broken tablets. To relate to the fragments, we must ensure that our community is welcoming and accessible to all. We must be able to relate to our fellow Jew even if we don’t see eye to eye with him or her on every issue. The full glory of the Mishkan — and of our contemporary community — is when the tablets and the fragments of the tablets coexist side by side. Shabbat Shalom.

Rabbi Elliot Kaplowitz is the spiritual leader at Congregation Netivot Shalom.