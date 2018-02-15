Here, There and Everywhere

Although I know we’re a resilient and resourceful people, I’ve often found myself surprised when I discover traces of Jewish life and experience in places without large Jewish communities. When I traveled to Macedonia last spring, for instance, I certainly didn’t expect the capital city, Skopje, to have a Holocaust museum and a historic synagogue.

Closer to home, I had a similar reaction when I heard there was a growing Jewish community in Harford County. “There are Jews in Harford County?” I asked myself. But yes, there are. As the Jewish community has dispersed geographically, Harford’s affordable cost of living and proximity to jobs (thanks to the U.S. Department of Defense’s base realignment and closure program) have been a draw. The burgeoning Jewish community there is the subject of this week’s cover story by Susan C. Ingram.

Ingram speaks with the keepers of the Harford County Jewish flame: Rabbis Kushi Schusterman of Harford Chabad in Bel Air and Gila Ruskin of the Reform Temple Adas Shalom in Havre de Grace. While both congregations proceeded with caution when they started — Adas Shalom was even constructed like a church to blend in with its surroundings — they are now proud Harford County Jewish institutions.

Also in this issue, we mourn Rabbi Zvi Dov Slanger, founder and head of Bais HaMedrash and Mesivta of Baltimore Yeshiva. A Holocaust survivor who studied under legendary European rabbis before World War II, he was a towering presence who was deeply invested in each and every student.

Rabbi Yerachmiel Shapiro of Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah was ordained when he studied with Slanger, but he still had much to learn from the rabbi.

“[He taught] me these incredible ethical ideas,” Shapiro said. “I was a rabbi when I met him, but in his presence I was like a young student.”

Others in the Baltimore Jewish world are fostering community through advocacy. Connor Graham reports on Jewish Disabilities Awareness and Inclusion Month and the various events and efforts to increase awareness and make Judaism more accessible, including a Jewish Disability Advocacy Day in Washington, D.C.

In Annapolis, the Baltimore Jewish Council and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington held their annual Jewish Advocacy Day, whose agenda included grant money for a new Maryland Hillel building and bills that would expand the definition of hate crimes and domestic abuse.

Wherever you find Jewish Baltimoreans — even in unexpected places — we are busy growing community, teaching one another and lobbying for what we believe is right. That’s what we do.

