Cheder Chabad Cooking Competition Is Kosher All the Way

In recent years, there has been no shortage of cooking competition shows on TV with offerings such as “Iron Chef,” “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Cutthroat Kitchen.” But thanks to Rivka Slatkin, Baltimore will host its own competition for those who observe the laws of kashrut.

On Feb. 25, Cheder Chabad of Baltimore will host the first annual Charm City Kosher Cooking Competition, which looks to raise funds for its facilities while showcasing some savory foods. The concept for the event came to Slatkin after the school approached her for fundraising ideas last fall. Slatkin, who has a background in marketing and joined Cheder Chabad five years ago, took inspiration in the excitement that usually surrounds cooking competitions.

“I wanted to bring it to Baltimore on a massive scale and combine it with the model of peer-to-peer fundraising,” Slatkin said. “I always dreamed of doing more events that would bring Jewish unity. Sixteen years ago, when I moved here, I became exposed to such a wonderful Conservative and Reform population. [Cheder Chabad’s] mission is to bring Jews together regardless of their affiliation. It really helped me to actualize my dream of doing that.”

One of Slatkin’s favorite aspects of the competition is that the judges come from kosher and nonkosher restaurants. She’s also excited to welcome contestants who may not have heard of Cheder Chabad.

“They’re leaders in the community for being brave enough to do this — to cook in front of a crowd under pressure,” she said. “It’s also designed to raise awareness about Baltimore businesses because we’ve made it very public who the sponsors are. We recognize that businesses in Baltimore are the backbone of the local economy. They work hard, and we want to give back to them by including them in such a fabulous event.”

Rabbi Avrohom Wolowik, Cheder Chabad’s executive director, first thought Slatkin’s proposal for the competition was “crazy, but great.”

“It took time to really shape up to something,” Wolowik said. “It sounded like a phenomenal idea with huge benefits in many different areas. Rivka has managed to really create an event that will bring the entire Jewish community together. It’s a fun and unique event that supports a good cause.”

So far, 35 contestants have signed up for the competition, which will see one lucky (and presumably skilled) winner walk away with a kitchen- makeover prize that is worth approximately $20,000.

Tickets for the event are $54 and include wine, beer and a buffet prepared by one of the Baltimore area’s prominent culinary figures and former Serengeti chef Dan Neuman.

Neuman says he got the call from Slatkin to help organize the event and to come onboard as a consultant.

“She’s the front of the house, and I’m the back of the house,” Neuman said. “I’m creating all the baskets and pantry items used during the competition. I’m also doing the entire buffet.”

Neuman noted that professional chefs are not allowed in the competition in order to give everyone an equal opportunity.

“I know that we’re going to pull it off, and it’s going to be a little tough, but I’m looking forward to seeing what every- one is going to get out of it,” Neuman said, “I’m looking forward to seeing what everyone is going to make from these basket items and how they’re going to create things out of it. We have a lot of foodies and a lot of home cooks, and it’s going to be interesting to see all the different perspectives of all the people in the competition.”

Wolowik called the event a “fun way of bringing people together.” Achieving unity is also one of the main goals of Cheder Chabad. Though this is only the competition’s first year, the school plans to expand it.

“It’s everyone coming together, joining one cause no matter what their background is, who they are or what they think,” Wolowik said. “There’s so much more that unites us than what divides us. People often say that line, but very rarely do they practice it. This is a really practical way of demonstrating it. As big as it is now, based on the response we’ve had, we anticipate in the coming years this will be one of the biggest events in town.”

For tickets and more information, visit sponsorme.today/chederchabad.

