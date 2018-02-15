You Should Know… Adina Levitan

Adina Levitan has built her life around helping others, particularly children.

The 24-year-old Rochester, N.Y., native and longtime Pikesville resident is a child life specialist at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Levitan is also an observant Jew whose beliefs have played a big role in her work.

How did you get into the field?

The biggest part was Chai Lifeline Mid-Atlantic Region. It’s an international organization that provides support to families that have a child with a life-threatening illness. When I was in high school, the region was being serviced by an office in Florida. It was very hard to get resources and organize volunteers. After high school and a trip to Israel for a year, I came back with a couple of other [likeminded] people. We built up our own region with our own office and our own network of volunteers. We were able to provide services for families — meals in the hospital, volunteers to stay the night, different activities and events. That was a lot of what I did for four or five years.

As a child life specialist now, it seems as if that work prepared you for this.

Yeah, 100 percent. I had worked in Chai Lifeline’s summer camp and wondered, “How could I do this full time?” I couldn’t volunteer forever. I found the field of child life, and it combined everything that I loved about providing support to families and kids, being able to play with kids and learn about their medical experiences. I wanted to be someone who could help them through those difficult times.

What does your job entail?

I’m in the surgery center. Basically, I meet all the patients who come in for surgery. We see from 40 to 100 kids a day. I prepare them for surgery, walk them through falling asleep for anesthesia and help them cope with that whole experience.

How do you think Judaism affects your work?

It gives me insight into the whole picture of it’s not just what their experience is now. It’s about where they come from and their background. I think [Judaism] gives me that extra sensitivity of community and realizing that when you’re in a medical experience, you need all the support you can get.

What’s next?

Ultimately, I want to move to Israel and bring child life there in a bigger way. As far as I know, there’s only one child life specialist in the country. There are lots of services that child life could coordinate in hospitals [while] providing more support.

What are your experiences with Israel?

I’ve been a couple of times. My year abroad there was great. I was involved with a Chai Lifeline Israel affiliate, helping families while I was in school. I know there’s a major children’s hospital in Petah Tikva; I did a graduate paper on how I would start a program there. Ideally, a children’s hospital is where I’d like to go.

What should people know about your field?

If a family ever encounters a medical situation [with a child], they should ask for a child life specialist to provide support and help them through that experience; we’re available.