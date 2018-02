On Februaary 13, 2018, Florine Zallis, 86, of Palm Harbor Florida, formerly from Baltimore, took her last breath. She is survived by her loving husband Harold of 66 years, son Marc Zallis, daughter Sharon Zallis-Youngblood, son-in-law Lynn Yougblood and grandchildren Lindsay and Corey Zallis. Private family graveside services will be held on February 14. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice-Empath Health, Clearwater, Fla.