On February 12, 2018, George Gordon, beloved husband of Adele Harris Gordon and the late Betty Gordon (nee Cohen); devoted father of Dr. Louis (Elyse) Gordon, Dr. David (Beth) Gordon, Donna (Scott) Liberman, Laurel (Paul) Harty and Sammy (Leigh) Harris; dear brother of Dr. Bernard Gordon and the late Martin, Louis and Lee Gordon; loving grandfather of Dorrie (Kevin) Mailman, Carly (Gil) Vaknin, Rachel (Lev Avraham) Rosenstock, Mandi (Jason) Berman, Coby and Caleb Liberman, Cooper and Aidan Harty and Kyle Harris; also survived by 13 cherished great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, February 14, at 2 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 1726 Reisterstown Road (Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton), Baltimore, MD 21208. Dr. David Gordon will be returning to Israel where he will be observing Shiva.