On February 12, 2018, Debra H. Blitstein, beloved daughter of Janet and Harry Blitstein; loving sister of Stanley (Helena) Blitstein and David (Alissa) Blitstein. Funeral services and interment will be held at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane on Wednesday, February 14, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish Community Services, 5750 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215 or ARC Of Baltimore, Attn: Development, 7215 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212. In mourning at 6649 Chippewa Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.