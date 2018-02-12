On February 9, 2018, Lois C. Feldstein (nee Cohen), beloved wife of the late Lee M. Feldstein; devoted mother of Faye (Dennis) Westhoff; adored sister of Robert (late Marilyn) Cohen; dear sister-in-law of Jerome (Judy) Feldstein; loving daughter of the late Bertha and Jack Cohen; caring grandmother of Jennifer Westhoff and Matthew (Meghan) Westhoff. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane, on Sunday, February 11, at 9:30 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Rosh Hashanah Under the Stars, baltimorehebrew.org/praying/rosh-hashanah-under-the-stars. In mourning at 29 Stonehenge Circle, #3 (Stevenson Village), Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday and Monday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. with services at 6 p.m.