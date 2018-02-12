On February 9, 2018, Beth R. Bremner (nee Guggenheim), beloved wife of James Bremner IV; loving mother of Janelle Brooke Bremner; devoted daughter of Sonia and Leon Guggenheim; cherished sister of Susan and Jeffrey Zemil; adored sister-in-law of Patrick and Heather O’Neill; adored aunt of Julianna, Sabrina and Jason Zemil, Ian and Kylie O’Neill; also survived by loving aunts and uncles. Beth was a devoted wife of 15 years, a dietician, animal lover, gardener and committed online shopper. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, February 11, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Lupus Foundation of America, Maryland Chapter, 2000 L St., NW, Suite 415, Washington, DC 20036. In mourning at 1 Pomona East #111, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Tuesday.