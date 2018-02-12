On February 10, 2018, Shmuel Berman, beloved husband of Gladys Berman (nee Botvin); loving father of Marcia (Hymie) Keller, Sara (Gary) Rosendorff, Michael Berman, Jessy (Sheryl) Berman, Judy (Mahti) Topas, Barbara Berman and the late Jeffrey Marc Berman; adored father-in-law of Marlene Berman; devoted brother of the late Ruth Belinsky, Merrill Plushner and Helen Berman; cherished son of the late Jacob and Esther Berman; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment will be held at Shomrei Emunah Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. on Sunday, February 11, at 3:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ner Tamid, 6214 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 2807 Cheswolde Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.