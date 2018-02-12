On February 9, 2018, Barbara Blankman (nee Hackerman), beloved wife of Harold “Hal” Blankman; loving mother of Debbie Blankman (Jeff Hutton) and Beth Blankman Keyser (Larry Keyser); cherished sister of Mara Leiba; devoted sister-in-law of Barbara (Michael) Agetstein and Morton (Phyllis) Blankman; adored grandmother of Ruth and Laurel Wetherson; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016. A celebration of her life will be held at 118 Old Plantation Way, Baltimore, MD 21208, Friday through Sunday.