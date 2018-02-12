On February 10, 2018, Geraldine Highto (nee Bernstein), loving wife of the late Martin Highto; beloved mother of Joan (Doug) Magill and the late Gwen Highto; cherished sister of Stanley Bernstein and the late Marvin Bernstein; dear sister-in-law of Phyllis Bernstein and Jacque Bernstein; adored grandmother of Jared Glasser, Sara Magill Krawll (Jordan Krawll), Brian (Rachel) Magill, Meredith Magill Bentzur (Yonatan Bentzur) and Alexandra Magill; beloved great-grandmother of Abigail Krawll, Ella Krawll and Eylon Bentzur; devoted daughter of the late Jacob and Rose Bernstein. Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd., on Wednesday, February 14, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Sharon Stadd, 1 Regalia Court, Apt. B, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 72 River Oaks Circle (GreeneTree), Baltimore, MD 21208.