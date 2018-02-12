On February 11, 2018, Jerome Saul Cohen, survived by loving family and numerous friends; adored son of the late Reba and Isidore Cohen. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, February 13, at 11 a.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. A memorial service and sharing memories of Jerry will be held on Thursday, February, 15, at 7 p.m. at 2524 Willow Glen Drive, (off of Greenspring Avenue) Pikesville.