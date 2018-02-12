On February 9, 2018, Morris Aefsky, beloved husband of Hilda Aefsky (nee Fertig); loving father of Harvey (late Vicki) Aefsky, Gene (Cathy) Aefsky, Carl (Fern) Aefsky and Rea (Keith) Goldfinger; dear brother of the late Betty Bronitsky; adored grandfather of 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; cherished son of the late Jacob and Bessie Aefsky. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, February 12, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish Federation of Howard County, 10630 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 400, Columbia, MD 21044. In mourning at Heartlands Senior Living, 3020 North Ridge Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043.