On February 10, 2018, Ruth Eileen Hicks (nee Migdon), wife of William Douglas Hicks; devoted mother of Roxanna (Craig) Pollack, Heather (Matt) Cole, Jenifer Flynn and Kayla (Corey) Smith; adored sister of the late Rodger Migdon, Michelle Manning, Herman (Rochelle) Migdon; dear sister-in-law of Nancy Hare, Donald (Phyllis) Hicks, Theresa (David) Feliciano and the late Sandra Engles and Johnnie Hicks; beloved daughter of the late Elsie and Carl Migdon; most loved Bub of Jordana, Zachary and Gabrielle Pollack, Molli and Jake Cole and Roby and Malorie Flynn. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, February 12, at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. The family will be receiving at 4312 Pearlberry Road (Villages of Woodholme), Baltimore, MD 21208, from 2 to 6 p.m.