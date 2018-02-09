Rabbi Zvi Dov Slanger: ‘Baltimore’s Connection to Great Rabbis of Old’

On Feb. 6, the Baltimore Jewish community lost one of its most revered leaders, Rabbi Zvi Dov Slanger, founder and head of Bais HeMedrash and Mesivta of Baltimore yeshiva on Old Pimlico Road. A Holocaust survivor, he was 83 years old.

Slanger, born in Budapest in April 23, 1934, spent his formative years studying under renowned European rabbis before WWII, and then under rabbis from the first generation of Israel after the war.

“He was maybe the only connection that Baltimore had to the great rabbis of old. He knew them all personally,” said Rabbi Yerachmiel Shapiro of Moses Montiefiore Anshe Emunah.” This, Shapiro asserts, is what made his yeshiva such a shining example. “He was a holy man, I don’t know that there’s anyone like him in Baltimore.”

Beyond Slanger’s equisite formal education was an ability ro care for all, one of his former students said.

“Even after the yeshiva, I’ve always kept that connection with him,” said Pikesville resident Yaakov Rappaport, 33, who was a freshman in the second year of the yeshiva.. “He’d always inquire about me, my family, my studies, and his genuine care and concern, for not only his students but for anyone who crossed paths with him.”

Rappaport’s mother, Tova, has always seen the positive impact the school had on her son. “He built a magnificent yeshiva. Rebbe Slanger chose the cream of the crop to be the rabbis in his yeshiva,” she said. “I think the sign of a good yeshiva is when boys go back. When it comes to the High Holidays, my youngest son still davens there.”

Bais HeMedrash and Mesivta of Baltimore began by renting space from a local synagogue in 1997. Pikesville resident Baruch Levine helped Slanger discover and purchase the yeshiva’s current Pimlico Road address. He said Slanger never let him forget how grateful he was.

“I would have thought buying this building would be a relatively small chapter of his life,” said Levine. “I’ve been in synagogue with him many times. He never stopped, after all those years, expressing gratitude for myself and a couple of other people who were involved.”

In July 2017, The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum produced an oral history interview with Slanger. Throughout the interview, he details the anti-Semitism he experienced in Budapest, the capturing of his family by Nazi Germany, and his captivity in Auschwitz.

At Slanger’s funeral, his son, Rabbi Elyasaf Slanger made clear that sharing his experience of the Holocaust was part of his father’s make up.

“Abba lived through several tekufahs [seasons], each tekufah was so profound it could almost be said he lived four different lives,” he said from the podium. “As we know he always spoke about that period of time. He bedavka [deliberately] wanted to speak about it. The lesson he took from a concentration camp, the gehenna [hell], was exactly the opposite of the gehenna. The lesson he took from there was hakaras hatov [recognizing the good].”

Rabbi Yaakov Hopfer of Shearith Israeli Congregation also spoke at the funeral. He began by acknowledging the community’s deep gratitude for the rabbi, but added that it shouldn’t be forgotten how much his childhood impacted how he grew into the man he grew up to be.

“Almost none of us knew him in his years of growth as a bochur [young Yeshiva student],” said Hopfer. “If we were to understand and know the environment he grew up in, our appreciation of him would be so much greater.”

Slanger will not only be remembered for his uncanny ability to practice and teach spirituality, but also for being a gifted raconteur, if the two can even be separated.

“We studied the central text of the Mussar movement every week together. But interspersed with teaching me these incredible ethical ideals, he would tell me stories from his childhood, and throughout his life,” Shapiro said. “I recorded as many stories as I could, and I’m going to try to write them up. He taught me as much through the stories as he told, as from the texts we were studying together.”

Shapiro added that even though he was an experienced man of religion by the time he met Slanger, he was always humbled by his presence.

“I was a rabbi when I met him, but in his presence I was like a young student.”

