On February 9, 2018, Grace Sweer (nee Fried); beloved wife of the late Bernard Sweer; cherished mother of Leon (Karen) Sweer and Susan (Larry) Rooner; devoted sister of the late Richard Fried; loving daughter of the late Florence Beck and Leon Fried; adoring grandmother of Ryan (Krista) Sweer, Kevin (Lauren) Sweer, Jordan Sweer, Daniel Rooner, and Adam Rooner; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Sweer was a “people person,” a wonderful wife of 66 years, a longtime legal secretary and an outstanding mother and grandmother. Funeral services are private at Beth Shalom Cemetery – Pittsburgh, PA. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.