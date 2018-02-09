On February 9, 2018, Shirley L. Glaser (nee Bensky); beloved mother of Karen Glaser and the late Gary Glaser; dear sister of the late Stanford Bensky; devoted sister-in-law of Cookie Bensky; cherished grandmother of Matthew Glaser and Sara (Josh) Reisberg; dear great grandmother of Dylan and Abigail Reisberg. Funeral services and interment will be held at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park – Berrymans Lane on Sunday, February 11, at 2:30 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 201 Old Crossing Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday only.