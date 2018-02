On February 9, 2018, Sylvia Rodman, beloved sister of Adele (late Leon) Friedman, Ruth (late Nelson) Richmond and Sandra Rodman; devoted daughter of the late Anna and Jacob Rodman; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Friendship Cemetery-3600 E Baltimore Street on Sunday, February 11, at 12 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.