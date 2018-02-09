On February 7, 2018, Shiva Azadegan; beloved wife of Harrison Akhavan; cherished daughter of Ghodsiesh Zolgalali and the late Fathollah Azadegan; devoted mother of Marjon Akhavan and Shadi Akhavan; loving sister of Mehran Azadegan, Manizheh Farhad, Mahvash Azadegan, Shahlah A Bahrami, and Hamid Azadegan. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, February 11, at 11:30 am. Interment Druid Ridge Cemetery – Pikesville, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to the Baha’i Institute for Higher Education, in memory of Shiva Azadegan Akhavan, 1233 Central St, Evanston, IL 60201. Shiva selflessly served this institution for 10 years, teaching Baha’i students in Iran that were deprived the right to higher education due to their religious affiliation. The family will be hosting a reception at Grey Rock Mansion, 400 Grey Rock Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, following interment at 3 pm on Sunday.