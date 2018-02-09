On February 9, 2018, Lois C. Feldstein (nee Cohen); beloved wife of the late Lee M. Feldstein; devoted mother of Faye (Dennis) Westhoff; adored sister of Robert (late Marilyn) Cohen; dear sister-in-law of Jerome (Judy) Feldstein; loving daughter of the late Bertha and Jack Cohen; caring grandmother of Jennifer Westhoff and Matthew (Meghan) Westhoff. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery – Berrymans Lane on Sunday, February 11, at 9:30 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Rosh Hashanah Under the Stars (www.baltimorehebrew.org). In mourning at 29 Stonehenge Circle, #3 (Stevenson Village), Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday and Monday between 4pm-7pm with services at 6pm.