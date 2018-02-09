On February 8, 2018, Anne Greenblatt (nee Jeffein); beloved wife of the late William Greenblatt; devoted mother of Stephen (Patrice) Greenblatt and Howard (Lorile) Greenblatt; dear sister of the late Gerald Jeffein; sister-in-law of Janet Jeffein; cherished daughter of the late Rose and Ralph Jeffein; loving grandmother of Michael Greenblatt (Michael Burkin), David (Wenn) Greenblatt, Daniel (Amy) Greenblatt, Jonathan (Sophie) Greenblatt, Dr. Adam (Dr. Jenny) Greenblatt, Rachel (Jeff) Mitchell and Eric Greenblatt; also survived by six loving great grandchildren. Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Sharon Stadd, 1 Regalia Court, Apt. B, Owings Mills, MD 21117.