With a Sad Goodbye, Dance Academy Moves Its ‘Magic’ to JCC

After 24 years, Sharon Lerner and her students at the Dance Academy of Baltimore understandably had grown attached to their home at 38 E. Sudbrook Lane in Pikesville. But as all good things must come to an end, the Academy finds itself in a new home this month.

“Just last night, [my students] asked, ‘What do we do with all the memories?’ And I said, ‘We’re going to make new ones,’” Lerner said last week.

As of Feb. 1, the building has a new tenant: the Maryland State Police. And the school has a temporary new home at the Weinberg Park Heights JCC.

While originally state-owned, in 1952, the State of Maryland transferred the deed to the Pikesville Kiwanis Club, which rented the space to Lerner for the last 34 years, 24 of those as the Dance Academy of Baltimore.

Over the years, the Kiwanis Club’s membership waned, enough so that it decided to give up the property. In the deed for the building, there is a reversion clause, allowing for the property to be transferred back to the state.

According to Greg Shipley, State Police spokesman, “[We plan] on re-purposing the building to allow for the relocation of archives and add additional office space required to support educational and community policing activities.”

Despite the inconvenience, Lerner is grateful for the state’s leniency. “The state has been extremely helpful”, Lerner said. “[The police] would have taken it over on Jan. 1, but they gave me a month to find a place and to pack up. There were 34 years of costumes and dance shows and scenery.”

The Academy teaches girls ages 4 to 18, and even in her fourth decade as a dance instructor, Lerner hasn’t slowed her pace. She estimates she teaches 24 classes with 80 girls each week.

Lerner asserts that the move will be tough on her dancers. “I think a lot of the older students are sad because they grew up there,” she said.

Pikesville resident Nathan Blumberg, 35, expressed sadness not only for his wife, Amanda, 35, who attended ballet classes with Lerner as a child, but for his daughters.

“I have twin 6-year-old girls,” said Blumberg. Though his daughters have attended the dance academy for only two years, they’ve grown quite attached to their ballet program. “[They] wrote a note to their principal to ask if they could use Fort Garrison Elementary School as a temporary location.”

While many community members are saddened by the move, Lerner says she hasn’t had much time to grieve. “I don’t even know if it’s hit me yet, between the packing, [figuring out] where to go and keeping the children upbeat and positive,” she said.

Baltimore Hebrew and Beth Tfiloh were among several institutions that offered to help. The JCC, although it has its own dance program, is where Lerner settled. She will be able to host her dance classes there until at least the end of this semester.

Lerner says that although she will miss the historic location, she is excited for the new opportunities at the JCC or wherever she may eventually settle. “We’re in a different building, but it’s still going be the Dance Academy of Baltimore. That magic is still going to be there.”

