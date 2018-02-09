Associated Land Case Goes to Annapolis

To build or not to build?

The standoff between The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore and the Greater Greenspring Association over the fate of a grassy and wooded area at the intersection of Associated Way and Garrison Forest Road will continue into this year and possibly next, as the case heads to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals in Annapolis.

The vacant, scenic land owned by The Associated adjacent to the Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC became the subject of local controversy in 2014 when a proposal for a 56-home development surfaced. For residents of Worthington Park and surrounding neighborhoods, the plan generated concerns of overcrowding, increased traffic and decreased home value.

The GGA challenged the development in a Baltimore County administrative law hearing. In March 2016, Administrative Law Judge John Beverungen approved the plan submitted by The Associated. The GGA and several area residents appealed that decision, which was upheld by the Baltimore County Board of Appeals in September 2016.

On Dec. 4, 2017, a Baltimore County Circuit Court judge again ruled in favor of The Associated, upholding the plan’s approval. On Jan. 4, the GGA appealed the case to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals.

The basis for the appeal lies in part on the GGA’s assertion that “the administrative law judge [Beverungen] erred in not finding that only [38] lots were available for development, not [56] per protestant’s expert testimony.”

In other words, the GGA alleges that the county did not catch an alleged miscalculated number of developable lots.

“The fact that we still have to resort to continuing the court case is extremely disappointing,” said Helen Glazer Marcus, a 24-year resident of the area who felt The Associated wasn’t interested in negotiating with the surrounding neighborhoods.

The Associated disputed these claims, citing a series of neighborhood meetings that date to fall 2014, when concerns regarding traffic and other issues were discussed with community members. Associated officials are working with the state to address traffic issues.

Mark Smolarz, The Associated’s chief operating and financial officer, maintained that selling the property is in the interest of the community. “Our original intent for the property was to build a large office building to serve the needs of the surrounding community. As we no longer have the need for an additional facility, we decided to sell this land. We will use the proceeds to further our communal priorities.”

If The Associated’s plan is upheld after the appeals process finishes, the organization will sell the property through a request for proposal (RFP).

A date for the Court of Special Appeals hearing has yet to be scheduled. Associated officials expect the hearing to take place in about one year.

cgraham@midatlanticmedia.com